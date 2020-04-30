US Records 2,502 Coronavirus Deaths in Past 24 Hours: Tracker

World. (File Image)

Washington, Apr 30 (AFP) The United States recorded 2,502 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the latest real-time tally on Wednesday reported by Johns Hopkins University.

After two days of a relative easing in the toll on Sunday and Monday, the numbers have spiked again the past two days.

At least 60,853 people have now died in the country, according to the Baltimore-based university. (AFP)

