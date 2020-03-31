US Records More Than 150,000 COVID-19 Cases, 2,800 Deaths

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], Mar 31 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases within the United States surpassed 150,000, the Johns Hopkins University said on Monday.The number of confirmed infections has now reached 153,246 according to the updated data. The death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 2,828.Since Thursday, the United States has become the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Italy and Spain. (Sputnik/ANI)

