US Vice President Pence Aide Tests Positive for Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington [US], May 09 (ANI): A top aide to US Vice President Mike Pence has been tested positive for coronavirus infection. She is the second White House official to contract the disease in the past two days.Katie Miller, the vice president's press secretary, was notified Friday about the result of her coronavirus test, Washington Post reported.The White House earlier in the day confirmed that a member of Pence's staff tested positive but did not disclose the individual's name.President Trump later appeared to confirm it was Miller."She's a wonderful young woman, Katie. She tested very good for a long period of time and all of a sudden today she tested positive," Trump told reporters. "She hasn't come into contact with me. She's spent some time with the vice president."Miller has attended several coronavirus task force meetings. She is married to White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller.On Thursday, the White House acknowledged the positive test result for a member of the U.S. military who works on the White House campus and added that Trump and Pence had since tested negativeMore than 1.25 million coronavirus cases and over 77,000 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in the US so far. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)