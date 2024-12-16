Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared his condolences via a post about the passing of Ustad Zakir Hussain, an Indian tabla player and composer. Zakir Hussain was known for his contribution to the Indian and global music industry. Satya Nadella posted, "A true legend, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who brought immense joy through his rhythmic brilliance." He further added, "Your music transcends boundaries and will live on forever. #Legend #Alvida #MusicLivesOn" Zakir Hussain was 73 when he passed away due to complications of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. He was in the hospital for two weeks and then moved to the ICU unit when his condition worsened. Zakir Hussain Dies at 73: Tabla Maestro’s Last Instagram Post on ‘Wonder Moment’ Goes Viral.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Ustad Zakir Hussian's Death

A true legend, Ustad Zakir Hussain, who brought immense joy through his rhythmic brilliance. Your music transcends boundaries and will live on forever. #Legend #Alvida #MusicLivesOn — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) December 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)