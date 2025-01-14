Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, January 14, said over 3.50 crore saints and devotees took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on 1st Amrit Snan at Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Yogi Adityanath also shared some exclusive photos from the Maha Kumbh 2025. "Heartiest greetings to all revered saints, Kalpvasis and devotees who took a holy dip of faith in the holy confluence on the auspicious occasion of holy 'Makar Sankranti' at the grand confluence of faith, equality and unity 'Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj'!," Yogi Adityanath posted on X. "Today, on the first Amrit Snan festival, more than 3.50 crore revered saints/devotees earned the holy benefit of bathing in the uninterrupted-clean Triveni. On the successful completion of the first Amrit Snan festival, heartfelt thanks to all the revered Akharas based on Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh Mela administration, local administration, police administration, sanitation workers, voluntary organizations and religious institutions, boatmen and all the departments of the central and state government associated with Maha Kumbh and congratulations to the people of the state!," he added. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: MeitY’s Bhashini Provides Multilingual Access in 11 Languages at Prayagraj Event, Allows People To Communicate in Native Tongue.

Yogi Adityanath Says Over 3.50 Crore Devotees Took Holy Dip at Triveni on 1st Amrit Snan

आस्था, समता और एकता के महासमागम 'महाकुम्भ-2025, प्रयागराज' में पावन 'मकर संक्रांति' के शुभ अवसर पर पवित्र संगम में आस्था की पवित्र डुबकी लगाने वाले सभी पूज्य संतगणों, कल्पवासियों व श्रद्धालुओं का हार्दिक अभिनंदन! प्रथम अमृत स्नान पर्व पर आज 3.50 करोड़ से अधिक पूज्य संतों/श्र… pic.twitter.com/awRyDY5OkH — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)