Saharanpur, April 6: An electricity department contract worker has been dismissed from service in this Uttar Pradesh district for allegedly waving a Palestine flag on Eid, officials said on Sunday. The termination notice was issued after photographs of him waving the Palestine flag became circulated on social media. Saqib Khan, who worked in the Kailashpur power house, waved the flag after Eid 'namaaz' on March 31, the officials said.

Electricity department executive engineer Sanjeev Kumar said the department deemed his action "anti-national" and promptly took steps. "Saqib Khan, a contract worker in the Kailashpur power house, waved a flag of Palestine after offering 'namaaz' on Eid and posted of it a picture on social media," Kumar said. "When the matter came to the department's notice, it was considered an anti-national activity and action was taken immediately. A letter was written to the contract company concerned and it was directed to remove Khan from service," he added. UP: Group of People Seen Waving Palestine Flag After Eid Prayers in Saharanpur, Probe on.

The department has instructed the contract company to immediately terminate Khan's employment and confirm the action. The incident follows action against eight individuals in the district who were also seen in a video waving Palestine flags and raising slogans. The authorities are identifying other individuals involved based on widely-circulated footage and plan to initiate legal proceedings against them. ‘Free Palestine’: Emergency Services Respond After Man With Palestinian Flag Climbs up Big Ben Tower in London (Watch Video).

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal had said on March 31, "A video has come to our notice through social media in which some youngsters are seen waving the flag of another country. The matter is being investigated, following which further action will be taken." Vyom had said that, after offering 'namaaz' at the Ambala Road eidgah, some youngsters raised slogans while waving flags of another country that were promptly removed by police.

