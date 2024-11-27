Budaun, November 27: A revenue official posted in the Bisoli tehsil of this Uttar Pradesh district has been suspended after an audio recording of him engaging in obscene conversations with a widow became widely circulated on social media, officials said Wednesday. The suspension was ordered by Subdivisional Magistrate Rashmi Krishna and implemented by Tehsildar Vijay Shukla, who also initiated a departmental inquiry into the matter.

Shukla said, "The lekhpal (revenue official), Ramautar, was caught in an obscene phone conversation with a widow who had approached him for registering her inheritance and verifying income certificates for government benefits." "Upon learning about the viral audio, we immediately suspended him and began an investigation. However, the woman has not yet filed a formal written complaint," the officer said.

Officials said the widow, a resident of a village in the Bisoli tehsil, had been visiting the revenue office for nearly six months to get her inheritance registered. In August, she applied for an income certificate but alleged that the lekhpal kept delaying the process. Frustrated, she contacted the lekhpal over the phone and he reportedly pressured her to get into physical relations with him in exchange for getting her work done, the officials said.

The widow had previously raised the issue with Krishna during a tehsil grievance day event, following which her inheritance was registered. However, the lekhpal continued to demand inappropriate favours, citing the preparation of the income certificate required for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the officials said. The situation escalated when the lekhpal's obscene phone conversation became circulated on social media, prompting swift action.

