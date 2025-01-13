Lakhimpur Kheri January 13: Three children were killed while another was injured when a sugarcane laden truck overturned here on Monday and bundles of sugarcane fell upon them, police said. According to police the accident occurred in Tengnaha village in Dhaurahra area when the children were playing along the roadside, police said. Superintendent of Police, Sankalp Sharma said three of the injured children, including two girls, succumbed to their injuries while one is undergoing treatment. UP Road Accident: Woman Killed, Grandson Injured in Bike-Truck Collision in Amethi.

He said Ayesha (7), Ruhan (4), Mahnoor (4) and Farheen (11) were playing alongside the road when a truck laden with sugarcane, en route to local sugar unit from Devipura cane center, lost its balance and overturned on the road. Bundles of sugarcane fell on children and they were trapped under it, he added. Police with the help of villagers managed to take out the children and took them to the hospital, where Ayesha, Ruhan and Mahnoor were declared dead by doctors while Farheen is undergoing treatment.

