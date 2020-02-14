Villagers in HP's Kullu District Celebrate 'Fagli' Festival with Great Fervour

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh)[India], Feb 14 (ANI): The villagers from Banjar of Kullu district celebrated the traditional 'Fagli' festival with great fervour on Thursday.The festival which is enjoyed with great enthusiasm by the people of the place is organised to observe the victory of good over evil.A couple of men dressed in traditional attire with masks on their faces are seen holding hands and moving in subtle steps as they hum to a tune.As the men move around the place, the local villagers are expressing their enthusiasm in seeing them. (ANI)

