It's always a treat for the fans when actor Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli share pictures of their newborn on social media. On Wednesday, cricketer Virat made his social media followers happy by sharing a glimpse of his breakfast date with Anushka and daughter Vamika.

In the image, Vamika can be seen seated on a baby chair. However, the couple has not revealed the child's face yet. Reacting to the family photograph, a fan commented, "Adorable. God bless you all."

Virat Kohli With Wife Anushka Sharma and Daughter Vamika

"Such a sweet picture," another one wrote. Anushka and Vamika have accompanied the India skipper for the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE.

