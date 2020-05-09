Virus: Extend Deadline for Varsity Projects, MP Guv Tells UGC

Bhopal, May 9 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon told the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline of projects it has sponsored by six months in view of the lockdown for the coronavirus outbreak, said an official on Saturday.

The governor's secretary Manohar Dubey said research projects, fellowship and other programmes are being run in various universities in the state from grants provided by the UGC.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, the last dates for all the programmes cannot be followed. Academic and development activities have been affected in universities. The governor has asked UGC to extend last date of utilisation certificate for various projects, fellowship and schemes by at least six months," Dubey said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)