Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad in Hospital for Precautionary Check-Up After Security Staff Tested Positive for COVID-19

Mumbai, April 21: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, who had quarantined himself after some of his security staff tested positive for novel coronavirus, on Tuesday got admitted in a private hospital in neighbouring Thane city.

The NCP MLA from Mumbra Kalwa has been in quarantine since April 13 as a precautionary measure, and had said at the time that his samples had tested negative for the virus. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

"He had completed over a week in self-quarantine and today approached the hospital as part of precautionary check- up," an NCP functionary close to the development said.

