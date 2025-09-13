New Delhi, September 13: In a landmark moment for Indian music, the iconic musician duo Vishal Dadlani and Sheykhar Ravjiani celebrated their 25 years of musical journey with their concert 'Super Hit Tour' in New Delhi on Friday. The Vishal-Sheykhar Live Tour in Delhi was presented by Visa in association with HDFC Bank, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, marking the beginning of a silver jubilee celebration that already made history with their houseful shows in America earlier this year.

Vishal-Sheykhar had the crowd on its feet in a matter of seconds as they began with 'Deewangi Deewangi' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Om Shanti Om', preceded by the performance of DJ Satvik at the concert. The evening turned into a continuous celebration of their musical journey, featuring back-to-back hits such as 'Right Here Right Now,' 'Dus Bahane', 'The Disco Song, 'Tu Meri', 'Desi Girl', 'Ooh La La, 'Radha' and 'Bachna Ae Haseeno'. Shah Rukh Khan Meets Cast of DDLJ Musical 'Come Fall in Love'; Pics Go Viral!.

With an incredible visual backdrop, pyrotechnics and confetti lighting up the arena, the performance felt less like a concert and more like India's largest sing-along. On the humongous turnout at their concert in Delhi, singer Vishal Dadlani said, "It's been a wild, beautiful ride. 25 years of making music as a duo, with Sheykhar; this show is our way of thanking every single fan who's been with us through this journey." Sheykhar Ravijani called the Delhi concert an "electric start" to the silver jubilee celebration of their music journey.

"This concert is a celebration of everything we've created together. We're bringing the energy, the hits and the memories back to the stage and Delhi gave us the most electric start possible," added Sheykhar Ravjiani. As the night unfolded, the emotions inside the stadium were as powerful as the music itself. The attendees jumped and danced arm-in-arm, couples sawayed to love ballads, and families enjoyed when the Sheykhar paid tribute to legendary singer RD Burman by singing his iconic songs during his performance.

When the opening chords of the final song, 'Chammak Challo' hit, the audiences' voices merged into one, a chorus that echoed the bond Vishal-Sheykhar have built with fans for over 25 years. During the performance, Vishal gave an emotional special tribute to the late singer and their dear friend KK, with whom they had collaborated on numerous Bollywood songs. Coldplay Mumbai Tour 2025: Did Vishal Dadlani Take a Potshot at Jasleen Royal’s ‘Basic-to-Bad’ Singing at British Band’s Concert? Here’s What Reddit Users Think.

Rishi Chhabra, Country Manager, India at Visa, said, "At Visa, we believe in creating experiences that bring people together and celebrate the joy of life. Partnering with the electrifying duo - Vishal & Sheykhar allows us to connect with fans through the universal language of music, while showcasing the ease, security, and convenience of going cashless. We're excited to be an integral part of this unforgettable celebration of rhythm, energy, and togetherness," as quoted in a press note by TribeVibe Entertainment Private Limited, a BookMyShow company

Speaking on the success of the event, Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, "Vishal and Sheykhar are cultural icons whose music has been the heartbeat of an entire generation. At TribeVibe, our focus is on curating large-scale, world-class experiences that connect artists with fans in the most meaningful way. Delhi was a resounding start, and as we take the tour to Mumbai, we're excited to deliver this landmark celebration to these eager audiences," as quoted in a press note. Vishal-Sheykhar are all set to revive the same magic with their concert in Mumbai today.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)