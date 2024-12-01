Wayanad, December 1: In view of the Red Alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for December 2, all educational institutions in Wayanad, including tuition centres, anganwadis, and professional colleges, will remain closed. However, the holiday will not apply to Model Residential Schools, as stated by the District Collector's announcement. Kerala Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Four Districts in State; Heavy Rains Expected on December 2.

The IMD has issued a red alert for four districts in Kerala - Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur - warning of extremely heavy rainfall and isolated heavy rains on December 2. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a caution about potential waterlogging and traffic congestion. "Rainfall activity will increase with light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy at isolated places on December 2 and heavy rainfall at isolated places on December 3," the IMD said in a bulletin. Puducherry School Holiday: December 2 Declared Off for Schools and Colleges Due to Heavy Rainfall from Cyclone Fengal.

Additionally, the IMD has issued alerts for other districts in Kerala, an orange alert for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, and a yellow alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Palakkad, and several northern districts. According to the IMD's alert system, a red alert denotes rainfall exceeding 20 cm in 24 hours, an orange alert indicates 11-20 cm of rainfall, and a yellow alert signals heavy rainfall ranging from 6-11 cm.

