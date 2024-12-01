Due to the continuous heavy rainfall in the region, a holiday has been declared tomorrow for all government and government-aided schools, private schools, and colleges in Puducherry. Education Minister A. Namachivayam confirmed the decision, citing safety concerns for students and staff. The government has advised residents to stay cautious and follow safety protocols as the weather continues to affect daily activities. Further updates on the weather and educational schedules will be provided as necessary. Cyclone Fengal Weakens, Unprecedented Rainfall Paralyses Life in Puducherry, Tamil Nadu's Villupuram Affected.

Puducherry Declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges on December 2

Puducherry | Due to continuous heavy rains, a holiday has been declared tomorrow in all the government and government-aided schools, private schools and all colleges in Puducherry: Education Minister A. Namachivayam — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2024

