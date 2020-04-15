We Will Provide Food and Shelter to Every Poor : Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Delhi government will provide food and shelter to every poor person as there is no shortage of resources."We feed around 10 lakh persons every day and have provided free ration to 75 lakh persons. We have arranged shelters for thousands of people. Several poor persons do not come to know about any government schemes. We thank the media for informing us about such poor people. Our government schemes would reach every poor person," Kejriwal tweeted."Some labourers got together at Yamuna bank. We have made arrangements for their food and shelter. We have issued orders for their immediate shifting from there to a shelter home. There is no shortage of food and shelter. If someone finds any hungry or homeless person, please inform us," he added.Thousands of daily wage labourers who have lost their livelihood due to coronavirus-forced nationwide lockdown are now dependent on the Delhi government for food.In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 amid surging COVID-19 positive cases in the country.According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,561 coronavirus cases in Delhi including 30 cured/discharged and 30 deaths.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 11,933 including 10,197 active cases, 1,343 cured/discharged and 392 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Wednesday. (ANI)

