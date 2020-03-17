Western Railways Cancels 35 Trips of 10 Trains Amid Coronavirus Fears

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, the Western Railways on Tuesday cancelled 35 trips of 10 trains due to low occupancy. Some of the trains whose trips have been cancelled are - Train No. 12227 Mumbai Central-Indore Duronto Express cancelled on March 21,26,28; Train No.22209 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Duronto Express cancelled on March 23, 27 and 30; and Train No. 19317 Indore-Puri Humsafar Express cancelled on March 21 and 28.The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country has reached 137 so far. (ANI)

