Women Commission Should Make Women Aware About Their Safety at Grassroots Level: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said there was a need to make people aware about women empowerment and women's safety at the local level.Addressing a women awareness programme organised by the state Women Commission at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, Adityanath said the commission should form a committee at the grassroots level and formulate a strong action plan for the purpose."The Women Commission should make people aware of the schemes related to women run by the government so that the women empowerment campaign can be taken to a new height," he said. The Chief Minister said that each family should have toilets under 'Swachh Bharat Mission'. Noting that there should be no discrimination between boys and girls in the state, he said Uttar Pradesh government was in the process of forming 218 fast track courts in order to curb crime against women in the state.He said 74 of these courts will be related to the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO Act). (ANI)

