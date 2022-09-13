Sydney, Sep 13: Even as India women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is considering pulling out of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) in Australia to manage her workload and avoid any injuries and niggles, to keep herself fit for international commitments, the world's No.1 ranked T20I bowler, left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone, has no such issues as she joined Sydney Sixers for the upcoming season of the lucrative tournament. Mandhana had played for city rivals Sydney Thunder in the previous edition of the WBBL, enjoying great success with the bat.https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/wi-vs-nz-odi-hayley-matthews-to-lead-west-indies-women-in-white-ball-series-4198062.html

Mandhana is currently playing in the international white-ball games against England, which started with a T20I series on September 10. She feels that managing the physical part becomes important considering the volume of cricket. "I have been on the road for a while now post the World Cup. But I have just tried to tell myself that because of Covid we couldn't play much cricket. We really hoped we could come back and play a lot of cricket. I can't be complaining that we don't have a lot of cricket on the platter," Mandhana had said in a virtual press conference on Monday.

However, England's Sophie Ecclestone has committed herself to the WBBL for the upcoming season, saying playing alongside the likes of Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry and Ash Gardner is something she is looking forward to to improve her skills futher. Sydney Sixers coach Charlotte Edwards said she was "delighted" to secure a bowler like Ecclestone, 23, for her accuracy and tight economy rate.