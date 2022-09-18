Lahore, Sep 18: Pakistan fast bowler Fatima Sana on Sunday has been ruled out of the Women's T20 Asia Cup scheduled to take place in Sylhet, Bangladesh from October 1 to 16, said a release by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB said Fatima twisted her ankle while featuring in the inaugural edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League. "The PCB Medical panel after investigating the injury have advised her a four-week rest," said the release. In the league, she represented Barbados Royals, picking three wickets in as many matches. She had also played for the side in the inaugural Women's 6ixty, a T10 tournament in the Caribbean, taking two wickets in five matches.https://www.latestly.com/socially/sports/cricket/team-india-new-kit-launch-live-streaming-online-check-telecast-details-of-the-jersey-unveiling-ceremony-in-mumbai-4219113.html

Fatima was also not part of the first phase of Pakistan's preparation camp for the tournament held in Lahore from August 30 to September 2. PCB further said her replacement in the squad, which was announced on September 7, will be announced in due course. Meanwhile, the rest of Pakistan squad and the reserves will assemble at Lahore Country Club, Muridke later on Sunday to undergo a 10-day camp starting from Monday. The national side, led by Bismah Maroof, will fly out for Bangladesh on September 28.

Apart from Pakistan, the Women's T20 Asia Cup will see hosts Bangladesh enter the competition as defending champions apart from India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Malaysia and UAE. Matches will take place at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hasan

Reserve players: Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Pervaiz, Umme Hani and Waheeda Akhtar

