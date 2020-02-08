Women's Triangular T20 Series: Australia Post 173-5 Against India in 5th Match

Melbourne, Feb 8 (PTI) Put in to bat, Australia posted a challenging 173 for 5 against India in the fifth T20 of the women's triangular series here on Saturday.

Ashleigh Gardner smashed a 57-ball 93, while Meg Lanning chipped in with a 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field at Junction Oval.

Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the most outstanding bowler, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each.

With two successive losses, India are currently at the bottom of the points table.

India had lost to Australia and England by an identical four-wicket margin in their last two matches in the series.

Brief Score:

Australia women: 173 for five in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)