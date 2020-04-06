Workers of Private Set-ups in UP Should Get March Salary by April 7: Labour Department

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): The state's Labour Department in consultation with the District Magistrate of Lucknow has directed that workers/employees engaged in shops/commercial institutions/factories/private enterprises should get their salary for March by April 7."No employers should deduct the salaries of the workers for the lockdown period. The salaries should be provided by April 7," Ravi Shrivastava, Assistant Labour Commissioner, said."If an employer does not provide salaries to the workers, then the Labour Department will act against them under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897," he added.The country is in lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The 21-day lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)