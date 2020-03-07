World Half Marathon Championships in Gdynia Postponed Due to Coronavirus Scare

Quai Antoine [Monaco], Mar 7 (ANI): World Athletics agreed with the Mayor of Gdynia and the organisers of the World Athletics Half Marathon Championships Gdynia 2020 to postponed the event until October due to coronavirus scare."The current international situation would have seriously compromised the event at this time as many countries are now restricting international travel, invoking quarantines and advising citizens and event organisers to avoid mass gatherings," World Athletics said in a statement."First and foremost we had to consider the health and well-being of our athletes, officials, and spectators in making this decision," it added.The event was originally scheduled to happen on March 29 but now it will take place on October 17."This week we have worked with the Local Organising Committee to identify an appropriate alternative date for both the host city and for the elite competitors and we have agreed on 17 October this year," read a statement.The event was to include a mass race of more than 25,000 participants. (ANI)

