'World Has a Collective Burnout': Germany Football Coach on COVID-19

Leeds [UK], Mar 19 (ANI): Germany's football coach Joachim Low has said that the world is suffering a 'collective burnout' as the coronavirus pandemic continues to bring the world to a lockdown like situation.However, the coach said that the situation has made him realise how important family is."The last few days have kept me very busy and very thoughtful. The world has a collective burnout. Not just individuals, but everyone. I felt that the world or the Earth is a little bit stubborn and resisting against the people. People always think that somehow they know everything, can do everything," Goal.com quoted Low as saying."The speed, which we humans have set in the last years, could not be increased. Power, greed, profit, even better results and records were in the foreground. Environmental disasters or the forest fires in Australia only touched us in passing. Diseases, Ebola from Africa got stuck somewhere," he added.The Germany boss said that the world is now experiencing something which is affecting every single person and the right precautions need to be taken."Now we have experienced something that affects every single person and the whole of humanity. And now we realise in this time that we also have to look at important things," Low said."We are discovering what counts, namely family, friends, fellow human beings, how we treat each other, how we respect each other. That these are things that also count in life. And that is what we have to look at first and foremost," he added.Football has been badly hit by the coronavirus.Euro 2020 and Copa America have been postponed to next year. Several domestic leagues - La Liga, Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga have been suspended temporarily.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicentre' of the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

