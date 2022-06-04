Chesterfield (US), Jun 4 (AP) One person was fatally shot and five other people were wounded by gunfire in a shooting on Friday near Richmond, authorities said.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said in a statement that police were responding to reports of shots fired at about 9.38 pm in Chester, Virginia.

Also Read | Pakistan Govt Employees Announce Sit-In as Fuel, Electricity Tariffs Spike.

The violence broke out at a party, local news outlets reported.

Arriving officers discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

Also Read | Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Says, ‘Security Concerns on Sweden, Finland’s NATO Bids Legitimate’.

He died at the scene. Five others were shot and taken to local hospitals or other treatment facilities, authorities said.

Two other people suffered non-gun-related injuries, authorities said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Chester is about 24 kilometres south of Richmond. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)