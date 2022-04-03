Baku [Azerbaijan], April 3 (ANI/Xinhua): At least one man was killed and more than 30 others were injured after a huge blast at a nightclub in the centre of Azerbaijan's capital Baku in the early hours of Sunday, according to law enforcement authorities.

The explosion resulted in a huge fire that engulfed the building of the nightclub and caused part of it to collapse, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The blast also damaged nearby properties,

Several fire and emergency crews were sent to the area, who managed to extinguish the fire. One body was discovered at the scene. At least 31 people suffered injuries, mainly burns, and were hospitalized, according to initial estimates of law enforcement authorities.

The blast was caused by a propane gas cylinder, said Ruslan Aliyev, general director of the country's main gas provider Azerigas, adding that gas supply to the area was halted for safety reasons.

Senior officials, including Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Etibar Mirzayev, First Deputy Prosecutor General Elchin Mammadov and Baku Mayor Eldar Azizov rushed to the scene.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident as emergency crews were still searching for victims. (ANI/Xinhua)

