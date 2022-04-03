Kiev, April 3: Ukraine spends about $10 billion per month on the conflict with Russia, the presidential press service said.

"The Ukrainian state spends about $10 billion a month on hostilities," said a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website on Saturday, citing data from the Ministry of Finance. Russia-Ukraine War: Missing Ukrainian Photographer Maks Levin Found Dead Near Kyiv.

Among Ukraine's sources of expenditure financing, the statement named the country's own tax revenues and assistance from Ukraine's international partners, Xinhua news agency reported. The military conflict between Ukraine and Russia started on February 24.

