Florida, July 25: One person has been killed and one more injured in a shooting incident at the US Air Force's Hurlburt Field base in Florida, the base said in a statement. The incident was described by the base as a "domestic armed disturbance."

Also Read | High Tide of 4.47 Meters Expected at 3.28 PM in Mumbai Today: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

"One person has been declared dead and another injured. Identification of the deceased will be withheld pending 24 hours next-of-kin notification. The injured person has been transported to a local hospital," the base said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. US: Shooting at Virginia Mall, One Left Injured.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has launched an investigation into the incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)