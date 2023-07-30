Peshawar, Jul 30 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.
The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.
Also Read | US Plane Crash: Four Killed, Two Injured in Two Separate Helicopter Crash in Oshkosh and Wisconsin.
The police said that more than 30 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.
Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.
Also Read | Alcohol in Iran: The Deadly Cost of Prohibition.
Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)