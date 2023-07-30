Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Peshawar, Jul 30 (PTI) At least 10 people were killed and 30 others injured in a blast at an Islamic political party's meeting in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday, according to a media report.

The explosion took place at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur's Khar, Geo News quoted police as saying.

The police said that more than 30 people were injured and have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area.

Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi told the Dawn newspaper that five ambulances had reached the site.

