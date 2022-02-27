Berlin, Feb 27 (AP) Approximately 100,000 people have turned out in Berlin to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine and show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Police said large crowds have filled the area originally planned for the demonstration, around the Brandenburg Gate in central Berlin, and that they were allocating additional space to accommodate the protesters.

Sunday's protest was peaceful, including many families with children. People waved yellow and blue Ukrainian flags to show their support. Some carried placards with slogans such as “Hands off Ukraine" and “Putin, go to therapy and leave Ukraine and the world in peace.”

Beate Schmid, who works as a scientist in Berlin, said she works closely with academics in Ukraine.

“Their sons and brothers and husbands are now being drafted to fight against the Russians,” she said. “It's so sad. Simply unbelievable.”(AP)

