Quito [Ecuador], March 19 (ANI): After the 6.8 magnitude quack hit southern Ecuador on Saturday afternoon, leaving at least 12 people dead, CNN reported citing government officials.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.7 - 6 km NNE of Balao, Ecuador," United States Geological Survey Earthquake tweeted.

Also Read | Earthquake in Ecuador: Strong Quake of Magnitude 6.7 Shakes Guayas Region; No Word on Damage or Injuries (Watch Videos).

According to Ecuador's communications department for President, 11 people were killed in the province of El Oro and one person died in the province of Azuay.

In an earlier statement, authorities said the person in Azuay was killed when a wall collapsed onto a car and that at least three of the victims in El Oro died when a security camera tower came down, reported CNN.

Also Read | Toshakhana Case: Pakistan Court Cancels Imran Khan’s Arrest Warrant Amidst Clashes Between His Supporters and Police.

People who were injured were being treated at hospitals, the Presidency added, but did not provide further details.

The USGS gave the tremor an "orange alert", saying "significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread."

"Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response," the USGS added. It also estimated damage and economic losses were possible, as per the report in CNN. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)