Bucharest [Romania], March 2 (ANI): Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that a total of six flights with 1,300 Indian students onboard will depart from Bucharest (Romania) to India today.

"Yesterday I met around 300-400 Indian students at the airport. They have been through a lot of trials and tribulations. It is our responsibility to send them back home safely," he said.

He explained that the entire task of evacuation is divided into four parts. "First is to bring all our students from Ukraine to neighbouring country borders; second is to enable them to cross the border into the neighbouring country."

Moreover, he said that "the third part is to bring them from the border of the neighbouring country to the site of embarkation for the airports, and the fourth is to evacuate them safely to India."

Assuring Indian of providing help in the evacuation process, Scindia said, "We're setting up two call centres--one in Bucharest and another in the Siret (Romania) to coordinate the Indian students."

The Union Minister met Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Romania on Wednesday and thanked the latter for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian citizens amid heightened tensions in Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Scindia said, "Met the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Romania, Mr Nicolae Ciuca to thank the government for facilitating entry and ensuring the safety of our citizens amid the grim situation at the Ukrainian borders." (ANI)

