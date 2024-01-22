Tel Aviv [Israel], January 22 (ANI/TPS): According to Health Ministry figures released on Sunday, 13,572 Israelis have been injured in acts of war and treated in hospitals since October 7.

The number includes civilians and soldiers, in Gaza border communities, areas near the Lebanese border, Israelis injured by rocket fire in central Israel, and military personnel fighting inside Gaza.

The ministry said that 233 of the injured are currently hospitalised. Since October 7, 405 soldiers have been hospitalised in serious condition or worse.

The Israel Defence Forces has published the names of 532 soldiers who have fallen since October 7.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on Oct. 7. The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 136. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

