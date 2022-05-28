Beijing, May 28 (AP) At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China, state media reported Saturday.

Eight died in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China's east coast, the official Xinhua News Agency said, citing the Wuping county information office.

Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 1,200 kilometers away in southwestern China, state broadcaster CCTV said in an online report.

Three children were swept away by floodwaters Friday in Xincheng country in the Guangxi region, authorities said.

Two died and one survived.

The storm damaged roads, bridges and telecommunications and power facilities in Yunnan's Qiubei county, which is about 130 kilometers north of the border with Vietnam.

In Fujian, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday, Xinhua said.

Heavy rain started Thursday evening in Wuping county, which is about 210 kilometers inland from the coastal city of Xiamen.

Video posted online showed streets flooded with muddy water and some roads partially washed away.

The storm damaged crops, cut power and destroyed 39 houses in the county, state media said.

More than 1,600 people were evacuated. (AP)

