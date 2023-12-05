Moscow [Russia], December 5 (ANI): The 15th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue is scheduled to be held in Moscow on December 19, reported TV BRICS.

The 15th Indian-Russian Business Dialogue will bring together representatives of business, heads of federal ministries, agencies and constituent entities of Russia, and development institutions and public organisations.

Moreover, TV BRICS is the media partner of the business dialogue.

According to TV BRICS, the main event will be a plenary session that will be dedicated to the current state and prospects of bilateral trade and investment between both countries.

The Head of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow, Sergey Cheremin, highlighted that Russia and India are countries with significant influence and potential," united by common goals and aspirations and are reliable partners, co-operating in various areas such as transport infrastructure development, sustainable development of megacities, mechanical engineering, chemical industry, pharmaceuticals, metallurgy, digital technologies, energy, finance, trade and others."

Furthermore, the event will discuss various areas of joint activities, including financial cooperation, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, support for innovation and entrepreneurship, trade and logistics, tourism and cultural relations, digital transformation and e-commerce, TV BRICS reported.

Reportedly, Ksenia Komissarova, Editor-in-Chief of TV BRICS, will moderate the session "Creating Synergies: Transport Management, Logistics and E-Commerce Integration".

During the event, participants from both countries will discuss ways to develop business cooperation in the sectors of energy, technology, manufacturing and agriculture, according to TV BRICS.

Moreover, the event will broadly highlight issues related to expanding business ties between India and Russia in various spheres.

Adding to this, as per TV BRICS, around 600 offline participants and 20-25 speakers are expected to attend the event.

Recently, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at the 8th Global Technology Summit (GTS) touched upon the enduring relationship between India and Russia, spanning close to six decades. Addressing perceived challenges in the relationship, he emphasised its historical significance and its role in saving India on multiple occasions.

"We have a relationship with Russia and it is not a relationship that happened in an instant. It is a relationship of close to 60 years... I see a problem defined in a way as though somewhere there's some handicap that India has by having this relationship," Jaishankar said. (ANI)

