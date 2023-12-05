Galdakao, December 5: In a bizarre incident a 21-year-old woman identified as Heizea swallowed an entire toothbrush in an attempt to dislodge a piece of food trapped in her throat. The incident occurred on November 29, when Heizea from Galdakao, Spain while eating turkey choked on the dish.

Struggling for breath, her first instinct was to reach out for the toothbrush to try and remove the piece of turkey from her throat. In a bid to clear her throat, she pushed the brush too far and it accidentally slipped from her hand and was swallowed whole. Heizea was then rushed to the hospital for immediate medical care. Surprisingly, she mentioned experiencing no pain throughout the astonishing ordeal, reported New York Post. Spain Shocker: Two British Men Allegedly Rape Male Tourist Whom They Met on 'Gay Dating App', Accused Arrested.

Following an extensive three-hour examination and diagnosis, medical professionals skilfully extracted the dental device in a 40-minute procedure while Heizea was under sedation. Doctors were able to pull out the tool by looping the toothbrush head with a surgical twine. It was then towed back through the esophagus without the need for surgery.

Describing her harrowing experience, Heizea said that swift action had to be taken after the food got caught in her throat. Given the absence of anyone else to lend her assistance, she decided to take the matter in her own hands. As the situation was getting worse, she grabbed the first thing she could get hold of which was the toothbrush and tried to dislodge it leading to the mishap. Spain Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Tourists on Spanish Island of Mallorca, Six Germans Arrested. She explained that her farther was left wheelchair-bound due to a damaged Achilles tendon which led her to take the extreme step. Lying in the hospital bed, she recalled explaining her unusual ordeal to the hospital staff who had gathered around her in disbelief. "They couldn't believe it till they saw the x-rays", Heizea added.

