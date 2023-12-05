Galdakao, December 5: In a bizarre incident a 21-year-old woman identified as Heizea swallowed an entire toothbrush in an attempt to dislodge a piece of food trapped in her throat. The incident occurred on November 29, when Heizea from Galdakao, Spain while eating turkey choked on the dish.
Struggling for breath, her first instinct was to reach out for the toothbrush to try and remove the piece of turkey from her throat. In a bid to clear her throat, she pushed the brush too far and it accidentally slipped from her hand and was swallowed whole. Heizea was then rushed to the hospital for immediate medical care. Surprisingly, she mentioned experiencing no pain throughout the astonishing ordeal, reported New York Post. Spain Shocker: Two British Men Allegedly Rape Male Tourist Whom They Met on 'Gay Dating App', Accused Arrested.
Following an extensive three-hour examination and diagnosis, medical professionals skilfully extracted the dental device in a 40-minute procedure while Heizea was under sedation. Doctors were able to pull out the tool by looping the toothbrush head with a surgical twine. It was then towed back through the esophagus without the need for surgery.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2023 05:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).