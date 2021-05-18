Lahore [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): The City District Administration of Pakistan's Lahore province on Monday reportedly suspended as many as 18 officials of district health and other departments from service for their alleged involvement in receiving bribes for 'out-of-turn' COVID-19 vaccination and committing irregularities at various vaccination centres.

The administration has also launched a probe to look into the incidents, reported Dawn, since most complaints related to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore and expo vaccination centres.

"The action has been taken on our complaint. The Lahore DC being administrator of the district health authority has conducted the inquiry and suspended 18 officials for being involved in irregularities, including receiving bribes for vaccinating the people," Lahore Commissioner retired Capt Muhammad Usman said.

"Those suspended belonged to the district health department and not the MCL," he clarified.

Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassir Riaz Malik also informed that officials involved used to get vaccine injected to the citizens by receiving bribes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan registered 2,566 new COVID-19 infections and 135 deaths in the last 24 hours, reported ARY News citing National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). (ANI)

