Helmand [Afghanistan], Aug 23 (ANI): At least two Afghan security forces members were wounded on Sunday evening in an IED explosion in Lashkargah city, Helmand province, the provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zwak said.

The incident took place when a car bomb exploded on the Helmand River in the first district of Lashkar Gah.

Helmand governor's spokesman Omar Zwak said only two security personnel were injured in the blast. (ANI)

