Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], September 25 (ANI): Two Pakistani soldiers were killed on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device explosion in North Waziristan, local media reported citing an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

According to ISPR, the locally made IED blast took place in North Waziristan's Eesham area, and the search operation to track down the terrorists in the region is underway, ARY News reported.

Also Read | GTA 6 Leak: UK Police Nab Alleged 17-Year-Old Grand Theft Auto VI Footage Leaker.

In another incident that took place on Wednesday, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the Dwatoi area of North Waziristan, Dawn reported citing an Inter-Services Public Relations statement.

ISPR has claimed that the attackers opened fire on the security forces inside Afghanistan.

Also Read | Russia Backs India for Permanent Seat on UN Security Council Calling It Key International Actor.

Clashes between security forces and suspected terrorists in the North Waziristan tribal district have become quite frequent in recent months. In recent months, several cases of firings and bomb attacks have been reported in Pakistan. These increased terror activities in Pakistan border areas, especially in the North Waziristan district have been claiming the lives of several Pakistani soldiers.

Reportedly, these militants have their bases in Afghanistan. They enter Pakistan from Afghanistan and after launching attacks on the former, retreat to their bases in Afghanistan.

Further, terrorist organizations like the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) have also been working from the Afghan bases, planning attacks against Pakistan.

Earlier on September 14, three army soldiers were killed in Kurram district, according to the ISPR.

Border tension between Pakistan and Afghanistan has escalated over the Durand line, Dawn reported.

Till May 1 this year, there have been around 40 clashes along the Durand Line most of which pertain to the border dispute. More than 40 people died when rockets were fired from Pakistan Air Force (PAF) helicopters in Kunar, Khost, Paktika and other bordering provinces on April 16, 2022.

The Durand Line passes through the present-day Pakistani provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (NWFP), Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Balochistan. It also includes 10 provinces in Afghanistan. Disputed in the context of the struggle for the Pashtun homeland, the Durand Line has of late become the cause of heightened border tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)