Manila, Apr 11 (AP) A Philippine navy training helicopter crashed Thursday in a grassy area near a city public market south of the capital, killing the two pilots on board, the military and police said.

Authorities did not report anyone being injured on the ground in the crash of the Robinson R22 helicopter in Cavite city south of Manila.

It was not immediately known what caused the crash but military spokesperson Col. Francel Padilla said the two pilots “executed emergency procedures and crashed.”

The two pilots were injured but later died in a hospital, Padilla said. (AP)

