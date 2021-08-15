Abuja [Nigeria], August 15 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 22 persons were killed and 14 more injured in an armed attack in central Nigeria's Plateau state Saturday morning, according to the state police.

Ubah Ogaba, the police spokesperson in Plateau, said in a statement Saturday that a convoy of five buses with Muslim followers were attacked by terrorists along Rukuba road of Jos North local government area of the state, with 22 persons killed and 14 others injured.

Also Read | Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Chairs Meeting with Officials Amid Taliban Advances, Briefed on Security of Kabul and Neighboring Provinces.

The victims were on their way back from "the Annual Zikr prayer in Bauchi State and heading to Ikare in Ondo State" when they were attacked by a group of attackers "suspected to be Irigwe (a local ethnic group) youths and their sympathisers," Ogaba said.

He said a team of police personnel, the military and other security agencies were immediately mobilized to the scene, where 21 victims were rescued and six suspects arrested, after receiving a distress call informing the attack.

Also Read | Afghanistan: Taliban Captures Mazar-e-Sharif, Fourth Largest City in The Country.

An investigation is underway to "fish out other perpetrators of this barbaric act at large," said the spokesperson, while urging local communities to remain calm and provide the police with useful information for the investigation. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)