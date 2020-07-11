Kabul [Afghanistan], July 11 (Sputnik/ANI): As many as 24 Taliban terrorists have been killed in clashes with Afghan security forces in the east and south of the country, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

All clashes took place on Friday.

Eight terrorists were killed in the Abu Qala area of Andar district in eastern Ghazni province when the Taliban attempted to attack the Afghan National Security Forces.

Similar clashes in the neighboring province of Logar left another eight terrorists killed and four wounded, according to the press release.

Separately, the Taliban attacked security posts in Nad-e-Ali and Sangin districts of southern Helmand province. In ensuing skirmishes, four terrorists were killed in Sangin and four others in Nad-e-Ali, while another one was injured. (Sputnik/ANI)

