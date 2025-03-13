Manila [Philippines], March 13 (ANI): The 27th ASEAN-India Senior Officials' Meeting (AISOM), co-chaired by Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar and Undersecretary Ma Theresa P Lazaro of the Philippines, took place in Manila on Wednesday.

The meeting brought together senior officials from all ASEAN member states, Timor-Leste, and the Deputy Secretary-General of ASEAN to review progress on implementing decisions made during the ASEAN-India Summit and Foreign Ministers' Meetings.

Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X that they reviewed progress on key decisions from the ASEAN-India Summit and Foreign Ministers' Meetings.

The officials discussed various key issues, including tourism cooperation, trade agreements, digital and maritime connectivity, health partnerships, and innovation and development. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

One of the significant outcomes of the meeting was the appreciation of the progress made in implementing the 10-point proposal announced by the Prime Minister of India at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in 2024. This proposal aims to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including designating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.

"The 27th AISOM reviewed the status of implementation of decisions of ASEAN-India Summit/ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting (PMC+1) across the three pillars of engagement, namely, political-security, economic and socio-cultural. The Senior Officials appreciated progress in the implementation of the 10-Point Proposal of the Prime Minister of India announced at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit in Lao PDR in 2024 to further strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including to designate the year 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism," read a press release of MEA.

Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East), underlined that ASEAN is a crucial pillar of India's Act East Policy and its vision for the wider Indo-Pacific. Key issues of discussion included tourism cooperation, early completion of the review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), digital, maritime, connectivity, health, innovation, and development partnerships. Views on regional and global issues of mutual interest were also exchanged.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the upcoming ASEAN-India Summit and ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held in Malaysia later this year. The ASEAN side expressed gratitude for India's continued support to ASEAN and the ASEAN-led architecture in the region.

"Preparations for the ASEAN-India Summit and ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers' Meeting to be held later this year in Malaysia were also discussed. The ASEAN side appreciated India's continued support to ASEAN and to the ASEAN-led architecture in the region," read the release.

In addition to the meeting, Secretary (East) Jaideep Mazumdar also called on Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique A. Manalo to discuss growing bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation between India and the Philippines.

Secretary Mazumdar also thanked Secretary Manalo for accepting the invitation to participate in the 10th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi.

"Secretary (East) called on Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Enrique A Manalo and briefed him on the outcomes of AISOM. He also discussed growing bilateral relations and multifaceted cooperation between India and the Philippines and the ways to further expand and enhance them. He thanked Secretary Manalo for accepting the invitation to participate in the 10th Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi from 17-19 March 2025," added the release.

Notably, the Philippines is the Country Coordinator for ASEAN-India Dialogue Relations, and Timor-Leste holds Observer Status in ASEAN. (ANI)

