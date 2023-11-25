Peshawar, Nov 25 (PTI) At least three children were killed and four others injured when a mortar shell they were playing with exploded in Pakistan's restive northwest tribal region on Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in Kurram tribal District of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan when the the children were playing with the mortar shell in a field unaware of it being a bomb when it went off killing two of them on the spot.

"Such incidents have happened in the past as well. Today the children were playing with the mortar shell when it exploded and three of them died on the spot. Four others were injured," said the police.

The police have started investigations into the explosion caused by an unattended mortar shell.

Police said the mortar shell that landed in mountainious village Matkhoza was not exploded in the recent fight between two tribes.

