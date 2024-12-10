Berlin, Dec 10 (AP) Two young men who sympathised with the Islamic State group and a suspected accomplice have been arrested in Germany for allegedly making preparations for an attack, authorities said Tuesday.

The two German Lebanese brothers aged 15 and 20 from the southwestern city of Mannheim and a 22-year-old German Turkish man from the neighbouring state of Hesse were arrested on Sunday, prosecutors and police said in a statement.

The brothers are accused of preparing for an attack motivated by their religious ideology and “profound sympathy” for the Islamic State group, procuring among other things an assault rifle and ammunition. The weapon was found at the 22-year-old's home, the statement said.

Investigators also found a balaclava, a protective vest and several knives, along with cellphones. A judge on Monday ordered the suspects kept in custody pending a possible indictment.

Prosecutors and police said there was never any “concrete danger to the public.” They didn't say whether there was any specific attack plan or target. (AP)

