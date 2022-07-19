Beijing, Jul 19 (PTI) Three people were reported missing and 11 others injured following a gas explosion in an apartment building in north China's Tianjin city on Tuesday, local authorities said.

The explosion occurred at around 7:15 am.

Three floors of the six-story building collapsed due to the blast, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, it said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

In 2015, a massive explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

