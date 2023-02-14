East Lansing (US), Feb 14 (AP) Police say three people have been killed in shootings at Michigan State University.

The deaths are in addition to five people who were injured in the Monday night shootings, campus police said.

Meanwhile, the search for the gunman continued. He's described as a short man with red shoes, a jean jacket and ball cap.

The shootings began shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Berkey Hall, an academic building, and also ocurred nearby at the student union, a popular gathering spot, said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department. (AP)

