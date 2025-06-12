Kinshasa (Congo), Jun 12 (AP) At least 30 passengers including several students were killed when a boat sank in Congo's northwestern Equateur province amid extreme weather, residents and local media said Thursday.

A search was underway for many people still missing.

The boat was conveying villagers and goods along Lake Tumba in Bikoro territory when it sank late Wednesday, territorial administrator Justin Mputu told local media. Thirty bodies had been recovered, and more people are missing he said. (AP)

