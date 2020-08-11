East Rutherford (US), Aug 11 (AP) The 36-year-old daughter of New York Giants co-owner and film producer Steve Tisch has died.

Hilary Anne Tisch died on Monday, Steve Tisch said in a statement issued for the family.

Also Read | Maharashtra Announces 11,088 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 5,35,601: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 11, 2020.

The statement did not cite a cause of death or say where she died, but it noted she had battled depression.

Steve Tisch said the family is “utterly heartbroken and is mourning its tragic loss.” “Hilary was a kind, caring and beautiful person,” Steve Tisch said in the statement. “Her mother, sisters, brothers and I are devastated by her passing.

Also Read | Russia's COVID-19 Vaccine: Safety Concerns? When Will It be Available for Public? All About World's 1st 'Silver Bullet' Against Coronavirus.

It leaves a hole in our hearts and our lives. She, like so many others, bravely fought the disease of depression for as long as she could. We love and will miss her dearly.”

In addition to her father Steve, Hilary is survived by her mother, Patsy Tisch, and her siblings Will Tisch and his wife Grace, Elizabeth Tisch, Holden Tisch and Zachary Tisch.

Giants co-owner John Mara and the organization expressed his deepest sympathy to the Tisch family.

"Our hearts are heavy for their loss of Hilary. We pray for their peace and comfort,” Mara said in the statement. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)