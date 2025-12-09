Lumbini [Nepal], December 9 (ANI): Senior Indian official Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India on Monday evening attended the 3rd India-Nepal Cultural festival in Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Buddha.

The third edition of the cultural festival organized by the Embassy of India in Nepal, in collaboration with the Lumbini Development Trust and Lumbini Buddhist University, focused on Buddhism.

"Our two countries share not only close civilizational and cultural ties but also a shared reverence for lord Buddha and his teachings. Lord Buddha was born in the sacred city of Lumbini and he delivered his first sermon in Sarnath. His life and journey formed an enduring and unparalleled bond between our two countries that add to the unique relationship between India and Nepal," Munu Mahawar, Additional Secretary (North), Ministry of External Affairs, India said addressing the event.

The one-day festival celebrates the rich cultural heritage and traditions of both India and Nepal, with a special focus on Buddhism. The event was jointly inaugurated by Krishna Bahadur Gharti Magar, Governor of Lumbini Province; Senior Indian Official Munu Mahawar, Dr. Lharkyal Lama, Vice Chairman of Lumbini Development Trust, and Dr. Rakesh Pandey, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, including, by civil society members, academics, senior monks, and members from the Lumbini Development Trust.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji visited Lumbini in 2022 and he emphasized during that visit the importance of developing this shared heritage together. During that visit Prime Minister Modi Ji and the then Prime Minister of Nepal laid the foundation stone of India International Center for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini. I had the opportunity to visit the project site today. It was really satisfying to see that lot of work already has been completed and we are now nearing to the full completion of this important structure which will become symbol of our friendship and partnership," Mahawar said.

The event featured a cultural program, with performances by renowned artists from both India and Nepal. An Odissi dance recital with a Buddhist theme was presented by a six-member ICCR troupe led by Sandhya Kunjan Menon Das. The evening also included traditional musical performance by a Nepali band 'Ghugu Mugu'.

As a part of this festival, an academic seminar titled "India-Nepal Buddhist Heritage: A common Legacy" was organized at the Lumbini Buddhist University in the forenoon of Monday. The seminar brought together eminent Buddhist scholars from India and Nepal, who shared their insights on the significance of Buddhist heritage in strengthening cultural ties and fostering people-to-people connections between the two countries.

The event underscored the strong cultural and historical bonds between the two nations. (ANI)

